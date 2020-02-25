Three members of the Central Taranaki Community Patrol have received awards for their service.

Alan Manning, Pam Binnie and Ron Capamagian have been serving on the patrol for 10 years. The patrol was established by Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust, Stratford District Council and Stratford Police.

The community patrol is the eyes and ears for the police, helping to prevent crime and build a safer neighbourhood.

Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust chairman Danni Bates says to have three patrollers, with a combined 30 years on the patrol is phenomenal.

"It makes the town safer for my family and the community as a whole."

Pam says she has made friends while on patrol.

"Alan and I are great friends cause he's also been there from pretty much the beginning."

Alan says he enjoys being a part of the patrol.

"I like helping to keep the community safe."

Ron says he the patrol is a way he can give back to the community.

"It's putting something back into the community rather than living in it and taking it for granted."