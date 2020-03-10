Volunteers will be on the streets asking for donations for the Red Puppy appeal next month.

The money goes towards breeding and training more guide dogs to help those who are blind or have low vision.

New Plymouth street coordination collector John Howes has coordinated campaigns since 2016 and has volunteered since 2014.

"I volunteered to do it because I thought it was important to have the collection."

For the last four years John has also taken part in the Bake a Difference fundraiser.

"I made biscuits in the shape of dogs with chocolate buttons for eyes and noses and sold them to friends. Before that I was a street collector in 2014 and 2015.

"I decided to do it because it was a practical way to help the Blind Foundation. I know two people who have guide dogs in New Plymouth."

He says a guide dog is essential for a blind person.

"I saw a very moving film called Pick of the Litter, about five labrador pups that were to be trained as guide dogs. They have to learn to work quite complicated things, for example how to work around cars, both moving and parked. In one scene, the dog stopped his owner stepping off the kerb into traffic."

He enjoys volunteering.

"I enjoy coordinating the street collection because it makes me appreciate how many people are prepared to give up their time to do something really good and practical. I also see how generous New Zealanders are for a good cause."

John says it is important to support causes such as Blind Low Vision NZ.

"Most charities receive no or very little funding from the Government. Of course the Government covers most of our health needs, but there is a great deal more that can be done for people who are blind or have other disabilities."

Blind Low Vision NZ Guide Dogs Red Puppy street collection: Friday March 13 and Saturday March 14.