A South Taranaki Library is introducing a sensory friendly hour to make the library accessible to all.

The Hāwera LibraryPlus facility is introducing the programme in March and the sensory hour will run every Monday.

Branch librarian in Hāwera Ann-Louise says the programme will give people who have difficulty using loud facilities the chance to visit the library.

"It is also an opportunity to be in a community space."

Ann says after seeing the success of the sensory hour in the Waverley LibraryPlus, she wanted to start it at the Hāwera facility.

"I went down there to observe before I started the programme here and the success rate down there is amazing."

Katherine Bosworth, branch librarian for Pātea/ Waverley says the programme has been running at the Waverley facility since June last year.

"We've had different people in the community come into the library who might not normally come."

She says it is important to raise awareness of those with sensory deficits.

"During the sensory hour we can talk to the public and explain what it is and raise awareness. It is all about being inclusive."

The hour is aimed at children and adults with sensory deficits, who may experience difficulties using a large, busy place with lots of noise, lights and people, Ann says.

"They may be easily distracted by their external environment and find it hard to focus and concentrate during study."

The teen section of the library will be used for this space. The artificial lighting and the public computers will be turned off and activities and business happening at the counter will be minimised.

"We will be providing some special areas where children can sit in quiet spaces and experience different textures, the play of light and soothing music."

There will be a weighted shoulder pad - a toy dog called Patrick - which enhances body awareness and improve sensory processing and concentration.

"This will be a great opportunity to experiment with different ways to help children and adults relax and learn, as well as introducing them to the library space."

Ann says library staff will maintain a low profile.

"We are working on building a trusting relationship with each individual child.

"I think it's important libraries offers this opportunity. It is helping to meet the needs of every member in the community and celebrating the diversity we have."

She says the library is a community hub and it's important to reach the needs of all those who may use it.

"This may help to introduce families to the library, who before the sensory hour may not have been coming to the library because of the lighting and busyness. If they come in during the hour, it may work very well."

■ Sensory Hour: Running every Monday starting March 2, 2-3pm.