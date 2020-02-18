The Stratford Trotting Club is busy preparing for its next race meeting.

The season started in August 2019 and local trainers are preparing for the next meeting.

Phil Fleming has nine wins to date and has sold two horses to America, Clayton Better and Shiek Yabooty. The horses both have three wins.

Other horses who have received wins are Our Wicklow with two wins and Hereslookingatyou with one win and a fourth.

The horse's fourth was on Friday 14 February at the $150,000 three-year-old fillies PGG Wrightson's Sales Series Fillies Final.

Local trainer Jason Cossey with Zip Code picked up a first at Taweranekau. Farley Cossey with Sweet Maggie Ryan received a first at Rotorua and Davey Jones with Secretofthesea Smile received two thirds at Rotorua and Otaki.

■ The next Stratford Trotting Club race meet is Thursday 27 February at 2.45pm.