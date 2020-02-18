A first-time competitor in FMG Young Farmer of the Year competition has made it to the Taranaki/Manawatū regional finals.

Dairy milker Bradley Bullot (25) entered this year's competition after the Central Taranaki Young Farmers club chairperson Stacey Deacon recommended it.

"She told me the competition is a good learning curve and it definitely has been. I entered to have a go and mainly learn stuff along the way and meet new people who could help me out in the future or present."

Bradley lives in Douglas, 18km east of Stratford. He works on a 235-cow dairy farm and also runs 60 Hereford beef stock.

Originally from Ōkato, Bradley moved to Opunake in 2000 and moved to New Plymouth in 2006.

"In 2010 I moved to Waitara. I then went to a farm job out Oakura which I left to complete a plumbing apprenticeship in June 2019 and now I'm farming again."

Bradley is a member of the Central Taranaki Young Farmers Club. He has been a member of the club for the past six years.

"I was taken along to the Inglewood Young Farmers Club to meet people and I enjoyed it. Once I moved to Stratford I was asked along to the Central club and I've been there since."

He says being a Young Farmers club member is very beneficial.

"I enjoy hanging out with people who are all similar in their interests. There is a lot to do and is a good reason to get off the farm and talk to people who know what you're going through.

"I just have to give it a go and hope for the best. I either know it or I don't know it. That's the good thing about this event, I learn what I don't know on the day."

He has been busy preparing for the competition.

"I have been asking people to help. I am also reading the farm papers that come in the mail."

Bradley's favourite part has been learning how to do different things at the Taranaki district contest and skills day. He recommends others give the competition a go.

"Just go there with an open mind and listen to what people tell you. Give it a go and if you're not good at something don't give up, just ask for help. There are many chances to learn at these competitions.

"There is also great networking skills as you meet all kind of people."

■ FMG Taranaki/Manawatū Regional Final: TSB HUB, Hāwera February 22.