Stratford District Council will be celebrating all tamariki on Children's Day this year with a free pool party and sausage sizzle.

The pool party is at the TSB Pool Complex on Children's Day, Sunday, March 1.

TSB Pool Complex Team Leader Holly Baker says the team is looking forward to hosting the celebrations again, which in previous years has been very popular.

"We always have a great turn out for Children's Day. It's a pleasure to provide a space for children and their families to enjoy quality time together," says Holly.

Advertisement

The Pool will be open free for all children and their family/caregivers from 1pm to 3pm.

"We'll have music pumping and our favourite inflatables out for all to enjoy," says Holly. "And a free sausage sizzle to fill our tummies."

Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult aged 16 or over.

Children's Day was founded in 2000 and is about putting tamariki first. It's an opportunity for families, and communities to celebrate and nurture all children.

People are invited to bring their whānau and make a splash this Children's Day at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex.

For updates, follow TSB Pool Complex or Stratford District Council on Facebook or visit www.stratford.govt.nz