Police have named the person killed in yesterday's fatal accident in Mahoe, Taranaki.

He was Hamuera Taiawa, 21, of Mahoe.

Emergency services, including the Taranaki rescue Helicopter, attended the crash yesterday evening at the intersection of Opunake Road and Rowan Road in Mahoe, Taranaki.

One person died following the serious crash, which involved a car and motorcycle.

A police spokesperson says Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.