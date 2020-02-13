Voting for the Inglewood Community Board by-election closes on Tuesday next week.

The by-election was called after the Inglewood Community Board did not have enough nominees for the October election last year.

If voting by post, voting documents must be received by the electoral officer by noon, Tuesday, February 18.

A polling place is also available for the hand delivery of completed voting documents until Monday, February 17 during normal office hours, and on Tuesday, February 18 until noon at the Civic Centre and Inglewood library and service centre.

Advertisement

Any resident who believes they are eligible to vote but hasn't received their voting document is advised to obtain a special voting pack, which is available from the New Plymouth District Council's Civic Centre or by contacting the electoral office on 0800 922 822.

As of Thursday, 24 per cent, or 1,453 out of 6,042, eligible voters have returned their voting documents.

The candidates standing in the by-election are Mary Amor-Barnard, Sonja Barrett, Robert Brown, Jono Burrows, Nathan Ferry and Phill Hird.