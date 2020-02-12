You can hear her on The Hits on weekdays between 3pm and 7pm, and you will be able to see her in person at WOMAD this year.

Stacey Morrison, of Stace, Mike & Anika on The Hits, will be hosting the popular OMV Taste The World at WOMAD this year.

Stacey Morrison says she is looking forward to sharing her love of kai with the WOMAD crowds. Photo / supplied.

Stacey says she can't wait to share her love of kai with international artists, and festival audiences, after hosting five seasons of her lifestyle and cooking show Whānau Living.

"I can't wait to see artists from around the world step off the stage and into the kitchen. No doubt their joy at sharing delicious, fresh and unique recipes from their homelands will be contagious and leave WOMAD audiences hugely inspired. OMV Taste the world is such a colourful setting, and I'm excited to help the artists feel welcome in Aotearoa"

Another Kiwi celebrity to be joining the line up at WOMAD this year is Auckland-based beatmaker Montell2099.

Auckland-based beatmaker Montell2099 will be closing the Gables Stage at WOMAD on Saturday, March 14 this year. Photo / Supplied.

Montell2099 has been making a name for himself as an electronic artist over the past few years, going from recording at his grandparents house to recording tracks in Los Angeles.

While he started his music journey at his grandparents home in Te Rereatukahia Pa in KatiKati, Montell2099 is now enjoying international success, collaborating with artists as diverse as Lorde, 21 Savage and Post Malone.

He has spent this summer taking to the stage at a range of concerts and festivals in New Zealand, including Rhythm and Vines and Soundsplash.

He will be closing the Gables Stage on Saturday night with his set starting at 10.30pm.