The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene of a fatal accident this evening.

A police spokesperson has confirmed one person has died following the serious crash, which involved a car and motorcycle.

Police, fire and ambulance were also in attendance.

They said police were alerted at around 5:35pm and the Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

"Traffic control and diversions are in place. We ask motorists to avoid the area if possible or expected delays."