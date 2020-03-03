Stratford's Central Business District and Prospero Place may no longer be dog-free.

The draft control of dogs bylaw 2020, discussed at this month's council meeting, proposed to remove the restriction on dogs in the two areas.

Director of environmental services Blair Sutherland said the control of dogs bylaw is reviewed every 10 years.

"The current control of dogs bylaw lapsed on July 13 2018."

Advertisement

The Local Government Act allows a bylaw to continue for no longer than two years after it has lapsed.

"The new control of dogs bylaw must be adopted by July 2020."

Councillor Grant Boyde said he was happy with the changes.

"Stratford is a dog-friendly place."

"I'm certainly looking forward to the community's view around the dogs control bylaw proposing to remove the restrictions of dogs in the CBD and Prospero Place."

Councillor Min McKay said she hoped allowing dogs into the CBD would bring more people to the area.

"I'm hopeful the community will give plenty of feedback."

■ The two documents are being released for public consultation this month.