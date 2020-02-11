More than 250 people visited Te Kura o Ngāruahinerangi in Mangatoki on Waitangi Day this year.

The kura had opened its doors to the community for a fun gala day with live entertainment, food stalls, games and more.

Singer Lavinia Winter entertained a crowd of 250 people on the day.

Te Aorangi Dillon, a member of the kura whānau, says the response from the community was positive on the day.

"The crowd who gathered were moved by the demonstration by Te Rōpū Puanga. Many said they felt inspired and proud to see wāhine as part of the group. One of the groups tutors stated that they are a whānau kaupapa and encouraged all to stand."

Members of Te Ròpù Puanga demonstrated their skill to the crowd.

Ta Aorangi says the whānau of Te Kura o Ngāruahinerangi were particularly pleased to see so many kaumātua present on the day as well as the support from iwi.

"The day was supported by Taranaki Whānui with all iwi from around the Mounga represented on the day."

Te Aorangi says the day was a success thanks to the hard work of so many people behind the scenes as well as on stage on the day.

"Thanks must go out to those who supported our whānau including all of our speakers, bands, dancers and Te Rōpū Pūanga."

Others to be thanks for their support include Uhlenberg Haulage, Wonder Minerals, Outdoor Power Hire and Hāwera Equipment Hire, she says.

"And of course, the biggest thanks goes to te Korowai o Ngāruahinerangi."