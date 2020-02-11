Taranaki's Superstock team, Stratford Scrappers, performed well at the Teams Champs in Palmerston North over the weekend.

The team, Blair Uhlenberg, Logan Sharpe, Shane Denham, Hamish Booker and Haydin Barker, finished fifth overall, out of 14 teams. Most of the drivers are inexperienced teams racers and are having their first go at teams racing this season.

Hamish Booker is the only driver in the team who has raced at this event before this season with one year of experience.

All five drivers raced with skill and will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years if they stick together. They represented their club and province and received plenty of support from the large crowd.

On Friday night the Scrappers were beaten by the Wellington Wildcats before they laid waste to the Great Britain Lions.

On Saturday night they beat the Auckland Allstars before again facing the Wellington Wildcats in a race for fifth and sixth places.

After a tough battle, the Scrappers crossed the line first to take fifth overall, their score card showing three wins from four races over the two nights of racing.

The event was won by the Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes from the Gisborne Giants while the Palmerston North Panthers were third after beating the Baypark Busters.