Teddy bears participated in a big day out at the Pioneer Village over the weekend.

The day was eventful for both teddy bears and their owners, with almost 170 people taking part on Sunday.

From l-r: Emily Beazley (12), Connor Rayner (13) and Charlotte Beazley (13) enjoyed making bubbles.

Board member of the Village incorporated society, Nicoline den Breems, says there was plenty to do on the day.

"Teddies had races, played old-fashioned games, picnicked under the tree and listened to stories. Their owners were also busy, decorating teddy bear biscuits or going for a pony ride."

Advertisement

Malakai Rova (12) and his Nana Shirley Candy decorating a teddy biscuit.

The day ended with a teddy bear parade.

"All Teddies went home with an award and a teddy bear chocolate to add to their bag of goodies."

Bailey Gavin (21) and Emily Husband (19), who work at Pioneer Village say the day was a big success.

Bailey Gavin (21, left) and Emily Husband (19) say the day was a big success.

"I helped a lot with the organising so it is really cool to see the event come to life," Bailey says.

Emily says it was great to see a lot of excited children with their teddies.

Rebecca Balson (3) says she enjoyed the day.

Rebecca Balson (3) on the bouncy castle.

"I had a lot of fun. I really like playing on the bouncy castle."

Rebecca says it was her first time going to Teddy Bear's Big Day out.

Advertisement

"I can't wait to go to it again."

Leah MacDonald (3) and Bella Bryson (10) with their Nana Carol Digby.

Leah MacDonald (3) brought her teddy, Seedy along on the day.

"Seedy and I had a lot of fun. I really liked going for a ride on the pony."