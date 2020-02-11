A scavenger hunt on wheels will send participants on a wild chase through and around Hāwera this month to raise funds for a local charity.

The Kai Kitchen Trust Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt takes place on Sunday, February 29, and entries are open now.

Rochelle Steer, founding member and business manager of the Kai Kitchen Trust, says the event first ran last year, and raised $2700 for the trust.

Last year, a total of 23 teams entered and this year 17 have already signed up.

"We are hoping to get closer to 35 this year, and our maximum is 50 teams."

People can have as many in their team as they can legally fit in their car, she says.

"We have a lot of businesses enter and these guys are so competitive. It makes for a very funny and interesting afternoon."

While she won't give away too much as to what the scavenger hunt will involve, saying only it involves a range of pitstops where teams have to complete challenges and collect items on their scavenger list.

"Be prepared to think outside the box."

A group from last year striking a pose as part of their photo challenge.

With each team paying a $50 entry fee, the event helps fundraise for the trust, but Rochelle says that isn't the only benefit.

"We do this for awareness of child poverty in our communities. Yes it raises money but it also gets people talking about how they can help."

Ways people can support and help the trust range from volunteering to provide baking for the packed lunches the trust hands out to school children daily, helping making those packed lunches or signing up to the adopt-a-lunch scheme she says.

Businesses can also support the trust in a variety of ways, says Rochelle, including helping with the rally and scavenger hunt.

Each pitstop will be sponsored by a specific business says Rochelle, and she would love to hear from any businesses interested in sponsoring a pitstop.

The money events like this raise go towards supporting all the work in the Taranaki community the trust does, she says.

"We use it for the things that are ongoing expenses for us, children's medical expenses, stationery, school uniforms, school bags, school fees as well as the lunch programme."

If you would like to get involved in the event, as a sponsor or by entering a team, or would like to find out more about the trust, email: Info@thekaikitchen.co.nz

The Kai Kitchen Trust Car Rally and Scavenger Hunt tickets are available at Caffeinate Hāwera, FlowerPotts, or by contacting any of the Kai Kitchen team.