Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH3, approximately two kilometres south of Mokau.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, was reported to Police around 10:00am.

Initial reports were that one person has been seriously injured.

A police media statement has since stated a motorcyclist has died.

Advertisement

The road is currently closed and motorists can expect delays.

The New Zealand Transport Agency shows a road closure in place at Mohakatino, north of the Mohakatino River Bridge and motorists are advised to delay their travel or take an alternative route.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.