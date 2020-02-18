There will be bouncy castles, face painting, food stalls and games at the Ngaere School Twilight Gala.

The Gala, ran biennially, raises funds to go towards school resources.

Co-ordinator Jackie Taunt has been involved with the Gala Day since they started.

"The activities on Pet Day were separated as it was found the time of year was to busy. The Parent Teacher Association started Gala Day four years ago and ran the activities on that day instead."

Jackie says she has been involved with the PTA since her children started at the school.

"It's a great thing to be a part of. It's a nice group of people. I really enjoy working with them."

Students will be running the games. People have to purchase $1 tickets for each game they play.

As well as the food and game stalls, there will be craft stalls where local businesses will be selling their products.

"It's great to support the local businesses in the community.

"It's a fun family-focused event. My kids always enjoy the Gala."

She says the day helps teach others about the school.

"It's all about promoting the school family environment."

■ Ngaere School Twilight Gala: February 21, 5pm-7.30pm.