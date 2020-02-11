Volunteers are needed to keep the Stratford GirlGuide unit open.

The Stratford Guide unit has run for 96 years but without more volunteers, it may have to close.

Hāwera unit Leader Jennie Landers says another leader is needed to help keep the unit open.

"However we would love to be able to offer the Stratford community a full complement of units for our four age groups - Pippins, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

"We prefer to have two Leaders for each unit. When that's not possible we ask for parent help and support."

The units run during the school terms.

"We need volunteers as soon as possible.

"Leaders support the girls through their programme. It is girl-lead where possible and with this approach the girls take ownership of the activities."

Currently, there is one leader in Stratford but a second leader is needed to keep the unit running.

"She can't run it on her own, and while parents can and do support on a weekly basis this doesn't allow our leader the flexibility to miss a meeting without the girls missing out.

"Volunteers not only get to give back by helping to develop tomorrow's female leaders, they also join a global community of like-minded people. Our volunteers can and do find life-long friends through Guiding."

She says it is important for GirlGuiding to run in Stratford.

"The young women who go through GirlGuiding become future leaders. We teach them a broad spectrum of skills. They are provided with so many opportunities to experience new things and make their own decisions. Plus there is always the fun, camps, cooking, Jamborees, tramping, sailing, flying and many International opportunities."

She says the girls become advocates of change.

"They see what's needed within their local communities. I think this is very important for all communities to have people who care about their patch.

"It is a pleasure to watch the girls on their journey through GirlGuiding, to see their confidence build and to see them achieve what they thought would never be achievable."

■ Contact volunteer recruitment coordinator Olivia McGregor on 021 910 716 or email Olivia.McGregor@girlguidingnz.org.nz. Alternatively, visit the GirlGuiding website girlguidingnz.org.nz/volunteers/ or ring 0800 222292.