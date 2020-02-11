Taranaki Diocesan has announced head students for 2020.

The 2020 Head Girl is Rebekah Davis, a weekly boarder from Hāwera.

Rebekah previously attended Wanganui Intermediate School before her family relocated to Taranaki.

She has previously been involved in the Sports Council, has been a Basketball player/coach and school liaison with the EDGE programme working with Bluelight and Tutaki to deliver a BoxFit programme to senior girls.

Rebekah's dedication to kapa haka has seen her named as Roopu leader for 2020 as well as fulfilling the Head Girl role.

The Taranaki Diocesan student leaders for 2020.

The Deputy Head Girl for 2020 is Diana Greensill.

Diana attended Mangorei School before joining Taranaki Diocesan. She is currently a part-time boarder from Egmont Village.

Previously, Diana has been involved in the school Chapel Team, Environment Council and represented the school at the Student Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference in Wellington.

Diana is both a keen hockey player and a member of the Dressage Team.