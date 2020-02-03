A local kura is opening its doors on Waitangi Day to share their learning, as well as plenty of fun activities, with the wider community.

Everyone is welcome to visit Te Kura o Ngāruahinerangi in Mangatoki on Waitangi Day says Te Aorangi Dillon, a member of the kura whānau there.

"Waitangi day is a normal school day for us as a whānau. Each year we have a overnight wānanga (workshop), revising what we know about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and where we sit as Ngāruahinerangi in regards to it.

"Each year we also learn and teach something new. This year, instead of holding our annual gala fundraiser in December, we are opening up the kura on Waitangi Day so the whole community can come and see what we offer to our tamariki and their wider whānau. It is a chance to stretch people's critical thinking in regards to their responsibilities as active citizens within Taranaki."

The day includes live entertainment, a range of market and kai stalls, speakers and lots of fun for all ages, says Te Aorangi, who says everyone will find something they like on the day.

"We have almost every food group covered - fried bread burgers, waffles, chow mein, seafood, sweets, Rewena, chutneys, raw fish, mussels. Outside of food, we have treaty resources, rongoā bees wax wraps, poi, Taamoko face stencilling, Reo resources. As well as bouncy castles, zorbing and more on offer."

Everyone in the kura whānau is involved in the day in some way, she says.

"Our kura whānau is driving the kaupapa. Everyone has a role, either running a stall, helping with preparation of kai, painting fences, weeding gardens, shifting furniture, mowing lawns. It's a whānau effort and that is how we do things."

The day will also help the kura community fundraise for their upcoming trip to Rarotonga.

"Te Kura o Ngāruahinerangi is heading to Rarotonga in May to retrace the steps of some of our tupuna and the waka migration that left from Rarotonga. Celebrating, or having a conversation about the nation's history on Waitangi day is appropriate for everyone, but especially us, considering the journey the kura will be embarking on. This is a real opportunity for people to see what real iwi engagement is about."

She says the kura is grateful to everyone who has supported their fundraising. Every donation or bit of support is greatly appreciated.

The speakers on the day are from a range of backgrounds, she says.

"We simply put a call out to see if anyone would like to come and share their thoughts on Te Tiriti o Waitangi and how it pertains to their lives on a daily basis or perhaps it doesn't. There were some who we asked as we felt their kōrero would be relevant to the audience and there were some who asked to be involved as they have a love for our school, our maunga and iwi."

The kura is supporting the Para kore / Zero waste initiative and keeping waste to a minimum and Te Aorangi recommends people bring their own water bottles and reusable bags for the day.

"There are water fountains at the school you can use to fill your own bottles or there will be water available to purchase on the day as well as other cold drinks."

There will be karakia to start the day at 10am and lift the tapu of speaking Te Reo Māori only on the grounds, inviting all other languages to be used as well.

"English, Japanese, Samoan or whatever others' first languages are."

It is an event for people from all cultures and backgrounds, says Te Aorangi.

"We have people involved in the event from other iwi, other kura and supporting kaupapa initiatives. It really is a day for everyone,all ages, any back ground."

Te Ra O Waitangi Ki: Te Kura o Ngāruahinerangi 520 Eltham road (across from Mangatoki Hall). 10am - 2pm (ish).

There will be no Eftpos machines on the day, so people are asked to bring plenty of cash for purchases. Entry is free.