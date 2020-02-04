A community rugby programme inspired by former Taranaki, Hurricanes and Chiefs coach Colin Cooper will be introduced in Taranaki before the start of the season.

Taranaki Rugby and the eight premier clubs will employ a Club Rugby Development Officer, part of the Colin Cooper Rugby Development Programme.

The new additions will work throughout all levels including surrounding schools in the area, funded by the Taranaki Community Rugby Trust.

The appointments mean clubs will gain a significant boost in resourcing as Taranaki Rugby attempts to increase participation across all levels of the game and inspire the next generation of female and male players.

Community Rugby Manager Cole Brown said the direction is to deliver a quality experience for all players and coaches.

"Our focus is on supporting grassroots rugby and delivering quality experiences to our players, coaches, volunteers, schools and clubs.

"This programme is innovative and the first of its kind and drawing national attention. We believe that rugby is a vehicle for delivering all the health benefits of being active and involved in team sports to our community."

Not only will the Club Development Officer focus on the club, but also surrounding schools, he says.

"In the past we have had one Rugby Development Officer looking after large areas but having zonal Development Officers will ensure everyone has more exposure to quality coaching and a better rugby experience, we have effectively doubled our coaching resource."

Cole says he is thankful for the support of the Taranaki Community Rugby Trust (TCRT).

"We are extremely privileged to have the support and backing of the TCRT on an unprecedented level. They are dedicated in investing towards youth and wellbeing of Taranaki through rugby."

As part of the programme, there will be a strategic shift of focus to coach development with Jack Kirifi working closely with over 450 Taranaki coaches providing support and the facilitation of upskilling.

Jack says his role is exciting and simple.

"To facilitate the need and support of our coaches in terms of their rugby skill development will be a great opportunity for them. Having Colin Cooper on board is massive and I am 100 per cent sure all our coaches will be supportive of our rugby moving forward."

Colin says it is an honour to be part of a programme that will help assist the rugby clubs and surrounding schools in Taranaki.

"I have huge praise for the TCRT for investing into youth in this province. Supporting a programme that will help make better people and deliver quality coaching - this will help secure the future of our great game in Taranaki," he says.

Non premier clubs will continue to be resourced by Taranaki Rugby staff.