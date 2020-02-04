Hundreds of people showed up for the 25th Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show on Sunday morning.

There were over 350 vehicles in the event, including hot rods, motor bikes, muscle cars, classic cars and army trucks.

Inglewood Rotary Club member Gloria O'Dowd says the day was very successful.

"We had a great turn-out of both cars and crowd numbers. We had an increase of vehicles from last year's show which is very exciting."

She says the show had exhibitors as far north as Auckland and as far South as Whanganui entering the show.

"The people I spoke to on the day were excited to be part of the show."

Liam Fendall (6) says he loves attending the car show.

Liam Fendall (6) enjoyed seeing the Ford Falcon at the show.

"I enjoy seeing all the different kinds of cars and trucks. "

He says he enjoyed seeing the 1971 Ford Falcon.

"I really like the yellow colour of the car."

Ian Willis entered his 1967 Mark 1 Triumph 2000. He's owned the car for a year.

"It's a lovely car to drive." The car has also been entered in other car shows.

"I drove the car down to Whangamata last year and entered the Brits at the Beach show."

He says he likes the history attached to the car.

"Back in the day this was one of the most luxurious cars New Zealanders could buy. Everyone had one or wanted one."

For Ian, owning the car is helping to relive his youth.

"I had a Mark 1 Triumph when I was younger. It was the exact same car but a different year. This car is the exact same colour and has the same upholstery as the car I owned. It's really cool that I own a car like the one I had when I was 18."