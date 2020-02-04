Eltham skies were filled with colourful kites at the 33rd annual Eltham Lions Club and the New Zealand Kitefliers Association Kite Day.

Eltham Lions entertainment chair Joyce Lawrence says the day was a large success.

"We're very happy with how the day went. A good size crowd attended the event.

"The New Zealand Kitefliers Association brought 50 kites of all shapes and sizes to the event."

She says there were lots of children flying their own kites.

Paige flying her kite.

"It was great to see the children having a good time."

Many kites were sold on the day.

"The colour-in ones were very popular."

She says there was something for everyone at the event.

"The Eltham toy library was at the event with some of their most popular toys to keep the young children entertained."

Paige running to get her kite in the air.

Paige Iwikau (5) says she enjoys flying kites.

"I like the part where you run and try to get the kite in the air. I really enjoyed seeing my kite in the sky."

Paige flew one of the colour-in kite designs for sale at the event.

"This is my first Eltham Lions Kite Day I have been to and I can't wait to go to the next one."