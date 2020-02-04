Exploring the school playground was popular with all Stratford Primary's new entrants this term, and that's not a bad thing says one of their teachers.

All of the 16 new entrants who started learning at Stratford Primary at the start of this school year were keen to investigate the playground as soon as they could.

Charlie Kanara said he had only been at the school "for two minutes or maybe three" so far, but already liked the playground.

"I think I am going to play there a lot."

Maddiison Wood said she liked digging in the sand at the playground.

"It's a big playground, it is fun to play in, especially the sand pit."

She was also looking forward to playing on the slide she said.

Donovan Farley was also a fan of the slide, adding he was looking forward to doing some writing as well.

The playground isn't just a popular location for new entrants, but also a great place for families to help their children become familiar with the school. Says teacher Sonia Rova.

Sonia is the junior school team leader at Stratford Primary, and she says parents can help their children settle in by visiting the playground.

"Bringing children here to play on the weekend, or ride their bikes here, is a great way to help get children used to the school and learn their way around."

With more than 30 new entrants expected to enrol at the school before the end of the year, helping them settle in easily and quickly is important, says Sonia.

"We focus on building relationships. Our teachers go and visit the local daycares and kindergartens to help children become familiar with them."

(From top) Donovan, Isabella, Adam, Maddiison and Charlie are sliding into fun at Stratford Primary School this year.

Technology helps now as well, says Sonia, who uses as an app called SeeSaw in her classroom.

"During the day I can put up pictures of what we have been doing in school, so caregivers can see. "

Using an app like Seesaw means a caregiver can ask more informed questions when they talk with their child, rather than just asking how their day was.

"It's the difference between asking how was your day and asking how did you make the artwork you did today."

Starting school can be tough for some children, while others are less nervous, says Sonia.

"The most important thing to remember is that every child is different, so you just need to do what is right for each individual child."

Adam Jansma said starting school wasn't scary for him, as he already had a brother and a sister at the school.

"They told me all about it, and said I would like the playground. They are right - I do."

Isabella-Rose Goddard said she didn't have any older siblings at the school, but was already looking forward to showing her younger sister around.

"She is only a baby now, but she will follow me here one day. I will help her play in the playground when I am not in my classroom."

When she was in the classroom, Isabella-Rose was looking forward to listening to her teacher read stories to the class.

"That's the bit I like best."

The bit Sonia likes best is seeing the new entrants settling in and having lots of fun in class and, of course, in the playground too.