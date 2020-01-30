Last year Stratford District Council reviewed its Speed Limits Bylaw, proposing to amend some speed limits within Stratford, Midhirst, Toko and Whangamomona.

Following public consultation, feedback was all in favour of the proposed changes, along with additional requests to reduce the speed on Pembroke Road and Brecon Road.

Council adopted the new bylaw in late 2019 to come into effect on 1 February 2020.

Chief Executive Sven Hanne says Stratford district has changed substantially since most of the existing speed limits were set.

"Just like anything else, speed limits need to be reviewed from time to time to make sure they still best meet the community's needs."

Council has authority only over local roads, with State Highways 3 and 43, including Broadway and parts of Regan Street being managed by the NZ Transport Agency. Any speed limit or other changes to these roads are outside Council's control.

The speed limits changing from 1 February 2020 include:

Stratford: Hills Road changes from 100km/h to 60km/h.

Nash Road changes from 100km/h to 60km/h.

Warwick Road from Swansea Road to the end of the road (easterly direction), changes from 100km/h to 60km/h.

Victoria Road changes from 100km/h to 60km/h.

Taurus Street changes from 70km/h to 50km/h.

Brecon Road South from its intersection with Warwick Road to Brookes Road changes from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Pembroke Road from the Stratford town boundary to a location 1.5km west of the town boundary changes from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Pembroke Road's current 70km/h section changes to 50km/h

Hunt Road changes from 70km/h to 50km/h

Esk Road changes from 100km/h to 50km/h.

The first 330m of Flint Road West to its intersection with State Highway 3 Broadway changes from 70km/h to 50km/h. The remaining 900m of Flint Road West stays at 70km/h.

Midhirst: All local roads in Midhirst change from 70km/h to 50km/h. State Highway 3 through Midhirst will remain at 70km/h.

Toko: All local roads in Toko change from 70km/h to 50km/h. State Highway 43 remains at 70km/h.

Whangamomona:

All local roads in Whangamomona change from 70km/h to 50km/h. State Highway 43 remains at 70km/h.