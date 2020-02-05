There will be plenty of New Zealand at Waitara's Taranaki Country Music Festival next month.

The festival is at the North Taranaki Sports and Recreation Centre on February 14-16.

Country music enthusiasts Jocelyn and George Tuahine - who run the Riverside Country Music Group and are also performers - have organised the festival.

Jocelyn says this is the third year the festival has been running and she expects this year to be very successful.

Advertisement

"The last two years have been sell-outs and we're expecting this year to be a sell-out."

Chris Powley is one of the singers performing in the main showcase. Chris is based in Auckland but has gone for many tours in Japan and Vietnam. Chris entered the show The Voice and is known for performing songs from Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

Chris has been presented with the New Zealand Scroll of Honour for years of dedication within the entertainment industry.

"I've heard him personally. He's really good. He also imitates other singers."

She says Chris will take the audience on a musical journey.

"With over three decades in show business and multiple awards throughout Australasia he has performed with the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey."

The festival will feature over 40 artists from all around New Zealand, including Wellington, Nelson, Napier, Thames, South Waikato, Tokoroa and 15 Taranaki artists performing. She says it's important to support local talent.

As well as listening to the music, festival-goers can be a part of the festival by participating in the open mic.

Advertisement

Jocelyn says the festival started after she and George travelled around to different festivals.

"We found there was nothing like this in Taranaki so we decided to start a festival."

She says due to the popularity and growth of the event, she and George have organised a team to help with the event.

"Our team of eight has worked very hard and has taken a lot of workload off George and me."

The festival won the Events and Attractions Excellence Award at the 2018 Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

She says the aim of the festival is to promote country music.

"We want to bring national and international artists to the festival and encourage up and coming artists by giving them the chance to perform with the open mic sessions."

With plenty of parking available and food available, Jocelyn says it will be a fun-filled weekend.

"With February 14 being Valentines Day, we have spot prizes and special giveaways."

■ The Taranaki Country Music Festival: February 14-16 at the North Taranaki Sports and Recreation Centre. Tickets $50 for a weekend pass, $20 for Friday only, $35 for Saturday only and Sunday for $10. To purchase tickets, contact Jocelyn on 0276939233.