You will soon be able to book a driving test, buy concert tickets, plan a trip around New Zealand and renew your library books all in the same place, in a move welcomed by i-SITE New Zealand.

Paul Yeo, i-SITE executive Manager, says the upcoming relocation of the Stratford i-SITE into the library is a positive move.

"We are delighted that Stratford is making this move as it ensures that the district and wider Taranaki will continue to embrace tourism and prove a friendly welcome to domestic and international visitors as well as better connect to its own residents."

Stratford isn't the only i-SITE to share a space with a library, he says.

"Martinborough, Levin, Foxton and Woodville all share facilities with libraries. Others like Waihi and Waitomo share with museums, and Hamilton and Upper Hutt with art galleries."

In total, about 15 i-SITES are co-located with other services he says.

i-SITES face new challenges now, he says, and need to adapt as a result.

"Operational costs are increasing while revenue made from selling travel services and retail items is generally decreasing nationally as more people buy online."

In the past year, three i-SITES have closed across New Zealand, while another two still operate but no longer under the i-SITE brand, he says.

Co-location can help i-SITES with some of their operational costs, says Paul.

"Co-location of centres makes good financial sense as it shares operational costs and can appeal to more visitors."

The co-location of Stratford's i-SITE into the library will be going ahead soon, after Councillors voted to push ahead with it following discussions in January's Stratford District Council Policy and Services Meeting.

The decision to co-locate was originally made by Stratford District Councillors as part of the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan.

The move was scheduled to take place early this year, but with demolition and development currently underway of neighbouring properties, Councillors were asked to consider if they wanted to wait instead. They were also asked to consider if they wanted to make changes to the library entrance way as part of the relocation plans.

Chief executive Sven Hanne told councillors the current developments in Prospero Place should be considered when looking at any future plans for the entrance way to the library.

He said there were four options to consider, from leaving it as it is currently, to spending up to $120,000 moving the entrance to directly open onto Prospero Place.

As the Prospero Place development is being undertaken by a private business, Kowalewski Holding Limited, Council staff do not know what the finished development will look like yet, said Sven.

There was an argument therefore, he said, to wait for that development to progress before making changes to the layout of the library. If the changes were not going to be made yet, Councillors needed to consider if they still wanted to push ahead with the relocation at this time.

"Do you want to use the demolition to change the way the i-Site is accessed through the library or do we co-locate as soon as possible?"

Councillor Grant Boyde spoke in favour of changing the entrance way.

"We need to make sure the first option we use is the right option. It would be prudent to get work done now. We get one chance at getting it right."

Councillor Min McKay said she didn't want the entrance way moved as a grass area outside would be disturbed. The area, she said, was well used and should be left as it is.

Delaying the relocation didn't make financial sense, she said, so she preferred for it to happen as originally scheduled.

"By getting them in there straight away we are saving costs."

Councillor Gloria Webby said the entrance way needed to be changed to allow for the increase in foot traffic the move would bring.

"We have a door which is already problematic for wheelchair users and mums with prams trying to enter the library. By moving the centre into the library, more people will be coming through the door."

After discussion, Councillors voted in favour of going ahead with the relocation soon, and making no change to the entrance way at this point.

Councillor Boyde was the sole vote against the decision.