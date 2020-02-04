The Stratford District Council will sign off on triennial agreements with the Taranaki Regional Council and Horizons Regional Council.

A report on the triennial agreements was brought to the table at last week's policy and services council meeting.

Chief executive Sven Hanne told councillors the triennial agreements are an agreement on how the district and regional councils in an area will work together. The agreements are required under the Local Government Act.

He said the agreements focus on communication.

Advertisement

"It's about consistency and co-operation. It allows engagement between the councils so there are no surprises. The councils make individual decisions but contact the other councils and let them know about relevant decisions."

While the majority of the Stratford District falls under Taranaki Regional Council, the area of Stratford district to the east of Pohokura Saddle falls into Manawatu-Whanganui (Horizons) region, meaning two different triennial agreements are needed.

Mayor Neil Volzke said the two agreements have similar intent but the Horizons agreement was a little more comprehensive.

"I like it because it appears to have more accountability in it and is more specific about notification periods."

He said while the council would sign both the agreements, it's disappointing the agreements didn't allow for any sanction of note, should one of the signatory councils not follow the terms of engagement set out in them.

"It would be better to have more ability to enforce the rules of engagement that we play by."

However, these observations are relatively minor asides, he said, and the agreements are important documents to have signed and in place.

The Local Government Act 2002 stipulates all councils must sign up to a "triennial agreement" approach in the six months following October's local body elections. The Act requires this to be done no later than March 1.