The Stratford Trotting Club is the only Stratford organisation to receive a grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

The club received $950 from the 23 awarded in Taranaki.

Club president Davey Jones says the money will go towards hiring mobile barrier gates for the race day on February 27.

"We're very happy to receive the grant."

Groups and organisations from New Plymouth, Ōpunake, Lepperton, Inglewood, Pātea and Pīhama also received grants.

Different gaming venues from around Taranaki helped contribute to the grants. The venues include Butlers Reef,Cobb and Co, Crowded House Bar and Café, Empire Hotel, Icons Stadium Bar, Nag 'n' Noggin, Opunake Surf Inn, Shifty's Sports Bar, Stumble Inn and Café, The Fitz, The Hairy Dog, The Salty Dog Café and Bar, Treehouse Bar and Bistro, Westside Grille and White Hart Hotel.

Full list of grants:

Alzheimer's Taranaki: $8000, Bell Block Community Pool Society: $6024, Bowls Waitara: $3000, Box Office Boxing: $5000, Central Districts Cricket Association: $135,607.60, Coastal Taranaki School: $14,299.13, Conductive Education Taranaki Trust: $7000, Eventing Taranaki: $12,242.56, Inglewood United Rugby Football Club: $9748.50, Lepperton Bowling Club:$2,818.45, Lepperton Tennis Club: $1840, New Plymouth BMX Club: $4908.40, New Plymouth Old Boys' Swimming and Surf Club: $14,000, Ōpunake Community Baths Society: $1733, Ōpunake Surf Life Saving Club: $20,691.47, Pātea Rugby and Sports Club: $14,353.10, Pīhama Cricket Club: $3408, Southern Rugby Football Club Taranaki: $15,000, Stratford Trotting Club: $950, Taranaki Dragons: $1937.79, Taranaki Outdoor Pursuits and Educational Centre Trust: $25,000, Taranaki Paraplegic and Physically Disabled Association: $20,000, Taranaki Tennis Association: $9000.