More than 100 people climbed the 65-stair tower inside Stratford's famous glockenspiel on Saturday for a close-up look at Romeo and Juliet.

Plenty of visitors enjoyed the chance to get a selfie with Romeo and his ill-fated bride Juliet, as well as enjoying the view looking over Broadway.

The chance to get up close with Romeo was thanks to the Rotary Satellite Club of Stratford, who are offering tours of the glockenspiel once a month for the rest of the year.

The tours, which cost a gold coin donation, are running on the last Saturday of each month.

The Prospero Farmers market takes place on the same Saturday of each month, and means more people are in town during the time.

The tours started on Saturday, and with about 100 people taking the chance to have a look inside, there is no doubt they were a popular idea.

Maddie Winstanley (8), Hunter Winstanley (6) and Rex Rooney (5) were among the many to climb the stairs and have a look around the inside of the tower.

Maddie said she liked Juliet best, and was pleased she had been able to come inside.

"It's better than just seeing Juliet from outside."