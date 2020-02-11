The Stratford Senior Citizens Hall will be alive with musical entertainment this month.

Pukemiro Country Singer/Songwriter Joy Adams and Scottish duo Saltire, made up of David Vernon and Alex Hodgson, will be performing at the hall.

Joy, who is hosting the concert, says the event will be a fantastic afternoon of music.

"I will start the show off with a few songs then I will do a brief presentation on behalf of my charity, the Stratford High School," She says.

Advertisement

Joy's charity, StarBuddy Charitable Trust has raised over $27,000.

"This money has been distributed all around the country to groups, schools and organisations working with children coping with disability, severe illness or special needs."

Joy will be donating $500 to the Stratford High School special needs department to go towards purchasing items for a new sensory room.

"It is great to be helping one of the local high schools."

Joy says Saltire will wow the audience.

"Having worked with them before on a couple of occasions, I saw an opportunity to organise a few shows for them.

"Individually, they are both very accomplished entertainers in their own right, but together as Saltire magic happens."

The duo are doing a number of shows throughout the New Zealand including a spot at the Paeroa Highland Games.



"If you love Scottish music, you will love these guys. Expect to be entertained."

Advertisement

Over the years Joy has organised many concerts and tours for NZ and overseas artists.

"My biggest achievement would be organising a 13-show tour for American entertainer, Kenny Dale who is still as popular today in NZ as he was back in the 70s."

Joy has recorded 19 albums and won numerous awards in NZ and Australia for singing and songwriting.

"This will be an afternoon not to be missed."

■ The Joy Adams and Saltire concert: February 18, Stratford Senior Citizens Hall starting at 1.30 pm. There is door charge of $12 which includes a hot drink and biscuit at half time.