The Kaponga Lions Fun Run and Walk will be going ahead no matter the weather on Waitangi Day.

Kaponga Lion Winston Stark says the event is always well attended and is open to everyone.

"We have had stable numbers of entrants over the years. It's always had a good turnout."

With the event now in its 28th year, the Kaponga Lions has the formula right.

Advertisement

"We have plenty of spot prizes on offer, thanks to sponsorship from businesses and individuals," says Winston.

A barbecue at the end of the event is also always popular he says.

A free bus takes entrants to the start point on the day, meaning people can leave their car near the finish point ready to go home after the event, says Winston.

"We bus people from Victoria Park in the morning. The bus is free and leaves the park at 9.30am, getting them all to the start point at Dawson Falls Gates. People don't need to book, just turn up at the park on the day before 9.30am."

Entry fees are kept affordable, says Winston, and all money raised goes directly back into the community through the variety of projects and initiatives undertaken by Kaponga Lions over the year.

Kaponga Lions Fun Run and Walk: Thursday, February 6.

Entry fee of $10 per adult, $5 per child, or a family rate of $20 is payable at Dawson Falls Gate on the day.

Free bus from Victoria Park leaving at 9.30am.

Spot prizes and barbecue at the finish.

For more information contact S Pope on 06 764 6429 or 027 498 4062