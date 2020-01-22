Central Taranaki's continuous dry weather spell has resulted in water restrictions being imposed in the Stratford district from today.

Stratford District Council's director of assets Victoria Araba says river levels have dropped to a point where limiting water use is required to maintain minimum river flows.

"This means we must impose water restrictions."

The water restrictions apply to those properties using the Stratford, Toko or Midhirst water supply, and means a ban on sprinkler and irrigation systems, and on unattended hoses.

Handheld hoses may be used depending on your house number, even-numbered houses on even days and odd-numbered houses on odd days.

Residents are asked to help conserve water by turning off taps and fixing leaking taps and pipes.

In the hotter weather, it becomes harder to ensure that everyone has the water they need. Even the smallest of savings can make a difference.

For more tips on conserving water visit Council's website at www.stratford.govt.nz

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.