A behind-the-scenes tour of the stage and projection areas was just one of the highlights of an open day at the local theatre.

Over 50 people attended the TET Kings theatre first open day this month, and theatre trust chairperson Jason Kowalewski says more events are planned for 2020.

"We're hoping to host these types of events more regularly as it gives us the opportunity to involve the community with what we're trying to achieve at this historic building."

The theatre, which in 1925 was the first theatre in the Southern Hemisphere to screen a "talkie" movie, opened its doors to children and their parents for a fun Lego-themed day on January 13.

Children worked together to create large Lego characters out of basic art supplies.

Jason says the fun day was held in conjunction with the Stratford District Council school holiday programme, and offered attendees the chance to tour the building and see some of the antique equipment on display before enjoying some craft activities and a movie.

The movie was Playmobil: The Movie, which Jason says was entertaining for all the family and got plenty of laughs during the screening.

Isobel Giblin won a bumper Lego city prize.

Kowalewski Holdings were the main sponsors of the event, providing a Lego-themed prize pack worth over $170. This prize pack was won by Isobel Giblin, while other children won some smaller Lego sets on the day.

Jason says the TET Kings theatre Trust committee is pleased with the response to the open day from the community.

"The event definitely exceeded our expectations with many positive comments from all the families who attended. Events like this give us the opportunity to involve the community with what we're trying to achieve at this historic building."