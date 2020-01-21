A fun day will bring the community together and raise awareness of what to do in an emergency.

The Community Family Fun Day hosted by South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support will feature over 30 stalls by local businesses, crafters and Emergency Services.

South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support development co-ordinator Wendy Foreman says the event will help bring the community together.

"It will be a free fun day out with lots of different activities."

The day will give the public the opportunity to learn about the different services and businesses.

The community fun day is the first big event South Taranaki Neighbourhood Support has organised, Wendy says.

"We've run small little events in the past called Safety Days."

She says the Emergency Services stalls are expected to be popular.

"The police are bringing their dog handlers, booze bus and mobile units. Fire and Emergency Services will be bringing a fire engine."

Emergency services will also be running demonstrations throughout the day.

"There will be a crashed car demonstration and a kitchen fire demonstration."

Wendy says it's important for the public to meet and talk to members of the Emergency Services.

"If something ever happens, the public will know who they are. It's good to know all the services out there."

Wendy says there will be live entertainment, with a number of bands and musicians playing throughout the day.

"All the musicians live locally. It is important to support local talent."

The day will have something for everyone, with a scavenger hunt for the children and an adult team challenge. Children need to visit the stalls and complete an activity related to the stall.

The adult team challenge will have different teams of six adults competing in a number of challenges throughout the day.

"One of the challenges is towing a Fonterra tanker. We will test this first and if it doesn't work, the participants will tow a smaller vehicle.

"We're encouraging the public to come enjoy the day and meet the local emergency services, business owners and crafters."

■ Community Family Fun Day: Free, February 15, 9am-2pm at the TSB Hub off Waihi Road in Hāwera.