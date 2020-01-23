A new activity at the Stratford Library will promote language development for babies.

Wā Pēpi Baby Time is aimed at babies from birth to two.

Librarian Kate Fairhurst who will be running the sessions, says she is excited to provide a safe and welcoming space for parents,caregivers and children.

The new programme aims to promote language development and face-to-face bonding time.

"The programme will teach ways to communicate with babies and promote language development in a fun way."

Wā Pēpi Baby Time will involve interactive songs, rhymes, stories and movement for the babies.

"The song and rhymes that we teach the babies can be used at home." The new activity will be every Monday during school term.

Kate says as Tot Time on Wednesdays is popular, the library wanted to add to the under-fives programme with something more specific to babies.

"This is a great way to meet other parents and caregivers and promote language development."

While the sessions are focused on under two-year-olds, parents/caregivers are welcome to bring siblings along.

■ Wā Pēpi Baby Time: Every Monday in the school term from 9.15am.