Stratford District Council's 'Summer Nights' concert and movie day celebrated 10 years over the weekend and director of community services Kate Whareaitu says it was a success.

"We're really pleased with how the weekend's activities turned out. It was the perfect fun family atmosphere we wanted to experience with our community.

"It seems like only yesterday that Summer Nights was born as an opportunity to encourage people to get together and enjoy what Stratford's parks and reserves have on offer. Ten years later and the community once again showed us why this is an important and much-loved community event."

Crowds of up to 500 people enjoyed the Saturday concert. Musical duo Just Us, band Trip Change and The Slacks had the crowds dancing all through-out the day.

"It was awesome to have talented Taranaki artists help mark the milestone," Kate says.

She says it was great to see a large number of people enjoying the concert.

"It was awesome to see people of all ages enjoying the entertainment, sharing picnics, playing the outdoor games on offer, and full of smiles and positive thoughts at both events," Kate says.

Cadyn Booker (9) says he enjoyed listening to the music in the Dell.

From l-r, back to front: Mikayla Johnston (7), Reece Johnsaton (7), Cadyn Booker (9), Kylen Booker (8) and Liam Johnston (5) enjoyed the concert.

"I enjoy listening to the music and spending time with my family. I've been to multiple Summer Nights events and I always look forward to it."

On Sunday, the Dell transformed into an outside movie theater with three movies playing through-out the day.

"It was a nice relaxing afternoon activity with people coming and going depending on what they wanted to watch. A good number were there for all three films, which was really cool to see.

"We can't thank everyone enough for making both these events happen. From the TSB Community Trust funding, through to our awesome volunteers, local businesses and community groups who were present at each event.



"A huge thank you to those who came out and enjoyed the weekend. It's always a pleasure putting on activities for our district and we've had some wonderful comments from attendees."