Trip Change will be performing at the concert. Photo/ Supplied.

Stratford will be the place to be this weekend as the district celebrates 10 years of Summer Nights with a concert in King Edward Park and the Stratford Speedway hosts the Independent Wrap New Zealand Minisprint Championship.

Summer Nights is from 2pm on Saturday, January 18. People are encouraged to grab the best spot to listen to Just Us, Trip Change and The Slacks.

The Stratford Speedway will also be packed with entertainment, with racing starting at 7.00pm.

Summer Nights

Time: 2pm – 7pm

Venue: Ted McCullough Rhododendron Dell, King Edward Park

Schedule:

2pm - Start

2.30pm - Just Us

3.45pm - Trip Change

5pm - The Slacks

7pm - Finish

Performances by The Dance Project throughout the evening.

Access to venue:

Foot traffic entry points into the Dell include Brecon Rd (opposite Maryann Rest Home), Malone Gates on Fenton St and back of Stratford Primary School on Regan St.

Parking is available at Stratford Primary School, Regan St entrance for a gold coin donation.

Brecon Rd will be closed to vehicles from Regan St to Maryann Rest Home. However access will be given to all residents of this part of Brecon Rd, and staff and visitors to the rest home.

There is also limited mobility parking available on Brecon Rd for those who have a mobility parking permit. Alternatively wheelchair access is available using the footpath leading from Malone Gates.

Independent Wrap New Zealand Minisprint Championship

Time: Gates open at 5pm, racing starts 7pm

Venue: Stratford Speedway

Tickets: Gate sales available