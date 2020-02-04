Eighty Stratford children have improved their aquatic skills with free swimming lessons.

The lessons, provided by Central Taranaki Safe Communities Trust (CTSCT), were held in the January school holidays.

The programme, which has been running for three years, teaches primary-aged children how to swim or helps those needing to improve their skills.

CTSCT community safe officer Di Gleeson says the children participated in six lessons and a graduation day.

Advertisement

The children at the graduation.

"The lessons help children to improve their swimming. It's important for children to have the opportunity to learn how to swim.

"We have beaches only a short drive away and local pools and rivers. It's important children are safe in the water."

Di says the lessons will be running again.

"Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more information on how to apply for the lessons."

CTSCT thanked Contact Energy in Stratford for making the lessons possible.

Holly Baker, aquatic service team leader at the TSB pool complex says she's enjoyed seeing the children's progress through the lessons.

"It is so beneficial for aquatic development. The focus of the lessons is learning to swim to survive. At the same time the kids are leaning about co-operation, sharing and taking turns."

Chloe Tonga (5), says she has enjoyed the lessons.

Advertisement

"I love the water. The lessons have helped me feel more confident about my swimming."