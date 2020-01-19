New Plymouth Operatic Society's next production, Wicked, is coming to New Plymouth's TSB Showplace in June and director Carolyn Murphy is excited about the line-up of cast and crew.

The 35-strong cast, chosen from the more than 100 people auditioned for a variety of roles, features names who may be familiar to Taranaki audiences from previous productions along with some new talent. The local-based cast is supported by two professionals.

The leading roles of the two witches Elphaba and Glinda are to be played by Rebecca Head (Glinda) from Auckland and Catherine Hay (Elphaba) from Christchurch.

Catherine Hay.

Rebecca studied at the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art and the New Zealand Singing School, while Catherine has recently returned from study at the prestigious Stella Adler School of Acting in New York.

Although Catherine is new to this role, Rebecca has played Glinda, the Good Witch, previously in Invercargill and Christchurch.

Both young actresses are looking forward to working with the New Plymouth Operatic Society.

Wicked tells the story of the Land of Oz before Dorothy dropped in. Meeting at University, the young Elphaba and Glinda spark an unlikely friendship.

Through the trials and tribulations of friendship, love and rivalry, Wicked appeals to all ages.

Winning more than 90 awards internationally, Wicked has cast its spell over audiences world-wide and is an unforgettable, enchanting experience not to be missed, Carolyn says.

■ Wicked: June 18 to July 11 at the TSB Showplace in New Plymouth.