There has been plenty of excitement this school holidays, with a large number of kids taking part in the Stratford District Council Summer Holidays programme.

Last week, the children made out-of-this-world creations at the Space Jars activity held at the Stratford Library.

Ericka Smith (9) made a night light.

"It was really fun. I put PVA glue around the outside of the jar to stick tissue paper on. I cut out shapes in black paper and stuck them inside the jar. I then decorated my jar with glitter."

Ericka says she has taken part in the programme before.

"I always enjoy the Summer Holidays Programme. It is really fun."

The Stratford District Council Holiday programme ran throughout all the school holidays and director of community services Kate Whareaitu says all the activities have been well attended.

"We've had well over 100 children through the Library for their space-themed activities and 50 children enrolled in the summer reading programme, which has a great turn out every year with all spots on the programme being filled," says Kate.

Emily Farley (6) says the space jars activity is the first Summer Holiday activity she has taken part in.

"It was really fun and I can't wait to take part in more activities."

As well as the events at the library, there have been cool things happening at the pools too.

Kate says the TSB Pool Complex's big inflatables have been, as always, popular with the kids.

"Last week swimmers were given the opportunity to test their snorkelling skills as they searched for treasure in the depths of the pool as part of the Have a go at Snorkelling session."

This week is the last week of the programme..

"We have a Picnic in Space on Friday February 24 at the Stratford Library. Summer Reading Programme participants who have completed three check-ins will also be celebrating their reading efforts at a finale party."