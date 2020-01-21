New Plymouth pop/rock band Laconic Zephyr has achieved a number one New Zealand iTunes rock hit.

The song, Living it up was released on January 1.

Band member Joss Bines says this isn't the first time they've taken the number one spot.

"We have achieved five number one New Zealand iTunes rock hits."

Joss says she wrote the song with a vision to record it with friends.

"Living It Up is a cool catchy inspirational pop/rock Kiwi song which takes you on a journey together."

Joss says the song is ready for any New Zealand beach party this summer.

"Those in the Northern Hemisphere can enjoy dancing around to it to warm up until their own summer rolls around."

The song - recorded, engineered, produced and mastered by Mphatic - draws you in with the caramel tones of the vocals and bass.

"The smooth vibrate vocal harmonies of Kama Antrobus, with Special guests Billie Rose and Tracey Holdstock-Baunton and 'G Girl' on backing vocals, catchy melodies on keys from Joe Calwell, awesome drum beats by Glenn Smith, engineer Dylan Bines make up a talented and amazing musical group of people working together to bring you this fantastic song," Joss says.

Mphatic has worked with numerous New Zealand and international artists such as Ina Bloom, Beth Winks, Tony T, Moofish, Maryanne and the Taranaki Green Ribbon and RATS single Don't walk away.