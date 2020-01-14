Whether you like swimming, weight lifting or wine appreciation, the 2020 Taranaki Masters Games (TMG) have a sport for everyone.

The games happening March 12-15, features 20 sports with sailing being added to this year's programme.

TMG organising committee member Jacqui Wood says the committee are once again diligently working away to deliver the 2020 TET Taranaki Masters Games.

"The TMG Head Quarters is brimming with items which are complimentary to competitors, who each receive a 'goodie bag' when entering the games prior to the closing date of March 5."

Jacqui says there only qualifying criteria to participating in the sports is meeting the minimum age to compete set by the different sports.

"This information is available on the TMG website, or on the TMG brochure which is available at libraries and i-SITES around the region.

"Anybody can enter the Games as long as they meet the minimum qualifying age."

She says the games cater for all abilities and skill levels.

"You will find a range of reasons why people enter and a range of abilities of those who enter. It is as much social as it is competitive. The atmosphere is relaxed and supportive."

For the 2020 Masters Games, there is a selection of Canterbury clothing for sale.

"Competitors who enter prior to 9 February can order these items when entering the TMG and the CCC items will be available in their goodie bags."

The TMG administrator will be at the TMG headquarters (Stratford TET Stadium on Portia street) each Saturday morning during February from 10am-11am to accept any process entries, or help competitors enter on line if required, and to answer any queries.

"Everyone who enters before 16 February goes into the draw to win $1000," Jacqui says.

She says the support from the Taranaki Electricity Trust (TET) is very appreciated.

"Thanks to the continued support of the TET, which enables the registration fees to be affordable to all."

For all sport times and to see the timetable for sports hosting out of the core dates, visit the TMG website.