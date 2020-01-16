Taking place in New Plymouth's CBD on Taranaki Anniversary weekend, The Koru Project brings its second event to Huatoki Plaza.

The free family festival provides a 'fringe arts festival' platform for local talent to perform, encourage creativity and promote charitable causes that already play key roles supporting the people in need.

The inaugural event in February 2019 proved a success with over 500 people attending the event.

Forty six artists exhibited hand-crafted concrete Lego men which were up for auction to raise funds for Conductive Education Taranaki Trust. Nearly $3000 was raised for the charity.

Project Lead Luke Millard says the Koru Project team has been building the next instalment of the event.

"We're humbled to weave together such a creative collaboration."

He says the team aims to use the event as a platform to help nurture creativity and strengthen community connection.

"Another important element is partnering the showcase of artists to support other great organisations that support our people. This year's champions are Autism Connex."

Luke says there will be a line-up of Taranaki music.

"You can also expect an amping line up of Taranaki music - from those fresh on the scene to the internationally renowned and nationally awarded."

Drum and bass export MC Tali, who won a Vodafone New Zealand Music Award for Best Electronica Artist in November, will be performing.

Also performing is Rizki and the Vagancy, Rockquest winners Olympus Jeopardy, upbeat live synth-techno-jazz by Ed Pool, earthy soul-infused feel-good funk from Trip Change, and Phil 'Suspect' Jones.

The Koru Project presents a whānau-friendly (alcohol-free) showcase of the community's growing talents with the opportunity for all ages to participate and celebrate Taranaki arts culture by enjoying entertainment, art, food and crafts in a welcoming, safe place.

Activities are available for young and old to enjoy together, including poi making, harakeke weaving, face painting, mask making, romiromi and miri miri (massage and healing), mural painting and more.

Around 50 concrete facial canvases have been deployed to various artists and creatives to paint, stylise and express their work on to with the theme 'Identity, self and community'.

These pieces will then be auctioned off to raise funds for Autism Connex to support their mission of extending their services and working towards having an autism care center based in New Plymouth.

Café Green Door will be open during the event to view the art pieces available for auction.

"With the project built on the contributions of our community, come along for a kanikani, check out the art auction, bring a koha for the cause and let's crank up the vibe in the heart of the CBD."

■ The Koru Project: Huatoki Plaza, Saturday 7 March 3pm – 8pm.