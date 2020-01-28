The Kaponga War Memorial Hall will be filled with toe-tapping tunes and musical entertainment in February.

Australian/ New Zealand singer Ainslie Allen is holding a concert in Kaponga.

At 16 Ainslie featured on McDonald's Young Entertainers. Since then, she has performed at a number of events, including Auckland's Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park and has sung the national anthem for the All Blacks and Silver Ferns at different sporting events.

She has released one album and is currently working on her next.

Sharee MacBeth, a friend of Ainslie, says the two had been talking about Ainslie holding the concert in Kaponga.

"I caught up with Ainslie last year and we thought we should do something in Kaponga. We've been planning the event since then."

Sharee lives in Kaponga and is excited for the concert.

"I wanted to do this for the community, my family and my friends. It gives them something special."

The concert is a fundraiser for Ainslie's next album.

"She's very talented and she has a beautiful voice. It will be a fun and entertaining night."

Presale tickets are $20 from Ainslie at ainsleeallen@hotmail.com or 021 777 252. Door sales are $25 cash only and kids under 12 are a gold coin donation.

■ Ainslie Aileen concert: Wednesday February 5 at Kaponga War Memorial Hall on Victoria street. Doors open at 6.00pm and concert starts at 7.00pm. Tea, coffee and supper is provided. The concert is a alcohol-free event.