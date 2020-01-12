The annual Inglewood Rotary Club Charity Car Show is celebrating 25 years this year and Rotarian Gloria O'Dowd says the show will be a car lover's dream.

With a wide range of new, old and unusual cars and vehicles, there will be plenty to see.

"We're looking forward to celebrating 25 years. The show is a fun day out for the family."

Last year's car show featured 276 vehicles including hot rods, motorbikes, muscle cars, classic cars, army and fire trucks.

Gloria says last year's show was very successful and the club is hoping to build from the success this year.

"We had a record number of vehicles attending and we're expecting large numbers again this year."

Car enthusiasts can also be part of the show by bringing their car on the day.

"We have prizes for the exhibitors."

The event is sponsored by CSR Custom Street Rides. Proceeds from the show go to Inglewood High School for its Youth Health Unit.

There will be a barbecue by the Rotary Satellite Club, food and drink stalls, auto-trade stalls and market stalls on the day.

With many raffles running, people are reminded to bring spare change and come along for a fun, family friendly day out.

■ Inglewood Rotary Club 25th Annual Charity Car Show: Sunday, February 2 10.30am-2.30pm. General admission $5, exhibitor cars (includes driver and navigator) $5, kids under 15 get in free.