Students of Vivid Rhythm Dance group showcased their talent at the end of year production and prizegiving.
The production, Let's Go to the Movies, featured different dance styles including hip-hop, jazz and musical theatre.
Owner of Vivid Rhythm Dance, Natalie Ropiha, says she is proud of the progress made by the students throughout the year.
"They have all grown, not just in their technique and understanding of dance and theatrical components, but also in their creativity and confidence.
"They make teaching fun and we look forward to performing even more this year."
Based in Eltham, Natalie says there are many types of dance taught at the dance school.
"We do ballet, jazz, hip-hop, musical theatre, and are expanding into acro-dance. Our students are aged from preschool to adult."
Prizegiving trophies:
Jazz:
Best results: Isla Atkin
Most improved: Ella Hussey
Improvisation: Emelia Lawrence
Hip-hop:
Best results: Angus O'Sullivan and Quinn O'Sullivan
Most improved: Lachie O'Sullivan
Freestyle: Emelia Durrant
Musical Theatre:
Best results: Isobel Giblin
Most improved: Isobel Giblin and Ella Scott
Character portrayal: Ella Scott
Ballet:
Best results: Lily Mills
Most improved: Eve Mercer
Improvisation: Finn Young
Overall:
Choreography: Ella Hussey
Leadership: Anthea Sharrock
Overall Star: Rheein Luke
Top Class: The Level 5 Musical Theatre group
Asia Pacific Dance Association Examinations- Examiner: Miss Piki te Ora Maihi
Jazz Addict:
Preschool Jazz:
Chloe Cook: Highly Commended
Emelia Lawrence: Highly Commended
Isla Atkin: Honours
Junior Jazz One:
Ruby Watkins: Commended
Laura Giblin: Commended
Adelaide Sunman: Highly Commended
Elementary Jazz Two:
Isobel Giblin: Commended
Elementary Jazz Three:
Ella Hussey: Commended
La Beaute Ballet:
Primary Ballet Two:
Emily Marshall: Commended
Eve Mercer: Commended
Finn Young: Commended
Elliotte Chadwick: Highly Commended
Lily Mills: Honours
Urban Ignition
Foundation:
Awhina Thoumine: Highly Commended
Kendall Simons: Highly Commended
Charlie Walmsley: Highly Commended
Khorus-Lee Hunt: Highly Commended
Level One:
Ella Tippett: Highly Commended
Stevie-Rose Perrett: Highly Commended
Rheein Luke: Highly Commended
Ruby Tippett: Highly Commended
Emelia Durrant: Highly Commended
Mia Lindsay: Honours
Quinn O'Sullivan: Honours
Angus O'Sullivan: Honours
Level Two:
Zeb Stantiall: Commended
Matthew Marshall: Highly Commended
Laura Giblin: Highly Commended
Level Four:
Summer Davidson: Highly Commended
Danni Thoumine: Highly Commended
Level Five:
Natalie Dodunski:Commended
Seth Ogle: Commended
Autumn White: Commended
Tegan Crowe Highly: Commended
Ella Scott Highly: Commended
Level Six
Jack Linton: Pass
Encore Theatre Dance:
Level 5:
Ella Hussey: Commended
Ella Scott Highly: Commended
Isobel Giblin Highly:Commended