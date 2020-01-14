Students of Vivid Rhythm Dance group showcased their talent at the end of year production and prizegiving.

The production, Let's Go to the Movies, featured different dance styles including hip-hop, jazz and musical theatre.

Owner of Vivid Rhythm Dance, Natalie Ropiha, says she is proud of the progress made by the students throughout the year.

"They have all grown, not just in their technique and understanding of dance and theatrical components, but also in their creativity and confidence.

Advertisement

"They make teaching fun and we look forward to performing even more this year."

Based in Eltham, Natalie says there are many types of dance taught at the dance school.

"We do ballet, jazz, hip-hop, musical theatre, and are expanding into acro-dance. Our students are aged from preschool to adult."

Prizegiving trophies:

Jazz:

Best results: Isla Atkin

Most improved: Ella Hussey

Improvisation: Emelia Lawrence

Hip-hop:

Best results: Angus O'Sullivan and Quinn O'Sullivan

Most improved: Lachie O'Sullivan

Freestyle: Emelia Durrant

Musical Theatre:

Best results: Isobel Giblin

Most improved: Isobel Giblin and Ella Scott

Character portrayal: Ella Scott

Ballet:

Best results: Lily Mills

Most improved: Eve Mercer

Improvisation: Finn Young

Overall:

Choreography: Ella Hussey

Leadership: Anthea Sharrock

Overall Star: Rheein Luke

Top Class: The Level 5 Musical Theatre group

Asia Pacific Dance Association Examinations- Examiner: Miss Piki te Ora Maihi

Jazz Addict:

Preschool Jazz:

Chloe Cook: Highly Commended

Emelia Lawrence: Highly Commended

Isla Atkin: Honours

Junior Jazz One:

Ruby Watkins: Commended

Laura Giblin: Commended

Adelaide Sunman: Highly Commended

Elementary Jazz Two:

Isobel Giblin: Commended

Elementary Jazz Three:

Ella Hussey: Commended

La Beaute Ballet:

Primary Ballet Two:

Emily Marshall: Commended

Eve Mercer: Commended

Finn Young: Commended

Elliotte Chadwick: Highly Commended

Lily Mills: Honours

Urban Ignition

Foundation:

Awhina Thoumine: Highly Commended

Kendall Simons: Highly Commended

Charlie Walmsley: Highly Commended

Khorus-Lee Hunt: Highly Commended

Level One:

Ella Tippett: Highly Commended

Stevie-Rose Perrett: Highly Commended

Rheein Luke: Highly Commended

Ruby Tippett: Highly Commended

Emelia Durrant: Highly Commended

Mia Lindsay: Honours

Quinn O'Sullivan: Honours

Angus O'Sullivan: Honours

Level Two:

Zeb Stantiall: Commended

Matthew Marshall: Highly Commended

Laura Giblin: Highly Commended

Level Four:

Summer Davidson: Highly Commended

Danni Thoumine: Highly Commended

Level Five:

Natalie Dodunski:Commended

Seth Ogle: Commended

Autumn White: Commended

Tegan Crowe Highly: Commended

Ella Scott Highly: Commended

Level Six

Jack Linton: Pass

Encore Theatre Dance:

Level 5:

Ella Hussey: Commended

Ella Scott Highly: Commended

Isobel Giblin Highly:Commended