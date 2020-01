The Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade attended 18 callouts in December last year.

Sunday, December 1: Car fire on Beaconsfield Rd.

Monday, December 2: Motor vehicle accident, van rolled on Beaconsfield Rd.

Monday, December 2: Motor vehicle accident on SH3 near Norfolk Rd, stood down before arrival.

Tuesday, December 3: Car vs ditch motor vehicle accident on SH3 north of Monmouth Rd.

Wednesday, December 4: Investigating a smell of gas on Opunake Rd/ Manaia Rd assisting the Kaponga Fire Brigade, nothing found.

Saturday, December 7: Scene protection for a two-car motor vehicle accident on Opunake Rd near Cardiff Rd.

Sunday, December 8: Two-car motor vehicle accident on SH3 south of Warwick Rd, assisted by the Eltham Fire Brigade.

Saturday, December 14: Assisting an ambulance with a medical call on Regan St.

Saturday, December 14: Small rubbish fire under the bridge behind Mitre-10.

Tuesday, December 17: Assisting Inglewood and other fire brigades at a building fire at Inglewood Timber Processors.

Wednesday, December 18: Power lines down inside Stratford racecourse.

Friday, December 20: Assisting Toko Fire Brigade with a car rolled motor vehicle accident on East Rd.

Friday, December 20: Assisting an ambulance with a medical call on Fenton St.

Saturday, December 21: Assisting Eltham and other fire brigades at a building for on Bridge St/ Stanners St in Eltham.

Sunday, December 22: Assisting an ambulance with a medical call on Celia St, stood down before arrival.

Thursday, December 26: Assisting an ambulance with a medical call at Maryanne Rest Home, stood down before arrival.

Saturday, December 28: Scene protection at a car vs motorbike accident on East Rd/ Beaconsfield Rd.

Monday, December 30: Scene protection for an oil spill from a tractor on Celia St/ Broadway.