There was plenty of talent at the Marco School end of year production in December.

Anna Stockman, principal of Marco School says all of the students had a part to play in the production, Hollywood IMF.

"The school has a total of 19 pupils. Each pupil practised and worked very hard in their roles."

The production was written and produced by Vanessa Kennedy, a local.

"The production was a Mission Impossible-themed play that was fill of quotes from famous movies," Anna says.

The production was performed to parents and community members at the end of year prizegiving night.