When Heather Chinall entered her dad in the Stratford Shop and Win promotion, she never expected to win, she says.

Heather purchased a new bed at 100% Dimocks in Stratford for her dad, Kevin Steer.

"I entered dad in the competition, it's really cool he has won."

Kevin, the winner of the Stratford Business Association Shop and Win promotion with The Hits Taranaki and Stratford Press, has won vouchers and prizes valued at over $3500.

Heather says her dad didn't know she had entered him in the competition.

Advertisement

"He was very pleased to have won the prizes."

Heather says she always tries to shop locally.

"I enjoy supporting the local businesses."

The second chance draw for a Panasonic TV was won by Lynne Ries.

NZME regional sales manager Tracey Blake says it was great to have a number of entries in the competition.

"We had thousands of entries. It is great to work with the Stratford Business Association."